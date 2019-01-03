Apple Projects 1st Revenue Drop In 16 Years03:48
January 03, 2019
Apple is projecting that its revenue will drop for the first time in 16 years due to slowing iPhone sales in China. The news caused Apple's stock to sink 7 percent during after-hours trading Wednesday, and has some investors worrying that China's slowing economy could have ripple effects around the world. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on January 3, 2019.

