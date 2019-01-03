Here & Now
Apple Projects 1st Revenue Drop In 16 Years03:48Play
Apple is projecting that its revenue will drop for the first time in 16 years due to slowing iPhone sales in China. The news caused Apple's stock to sink 7 percent during after-hours trading Wednesday, and has some investors worrying that China's slowing economy could have ripple effects around the world. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on January 3, 2019.
