Once Again, It's Clemson Vs. Alabama In The College Football Championship05:57Play
For the third time in four years, Clemson and Alabama will square off in the college football national championship game. Meanwhile, NFL playoff matchups are set, and several teams are looking for new head coaches. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on January 3, 2019.
