For many young people, a job search is fraught with anxiety — what to wear, what to say. But for job candidates with neurological differences like autism, dyslexia or obsessive compulsive disorders, it can be impossible. Now, an increasing number of companies are reaching out to include "neurodiverse" candidates who they say can have unique talents.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Microsoft's Neil Barnett, who leads inclusive hiring for people with disabilities at the company, including its Autism Hiring Program. Also, we hear from neurodiverse software tester Oliver Willcox, who works for software-testing company Iterators in Boston.