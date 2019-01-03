Here & Now
As Key Posts Remain Vacant, Diplomats Bemoan State Of State Department09:42Play
The Trump administration has left dozens of ambassador posts vacant in countries including Mexico, Pakistan and Australia. Some diplomats are worried about the impact on U.S. foreign policy. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Nicholas Burns (@rnicholasburns), professor of diplomacy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
This segment aired on January 3, 2019.
