January 03, 2019
The Trump administration has left dozens of ambassador posts vacant in countries including Mexico, Pakistan and Australia. Some diplomats are worried about the impact on U.S. foreign policy. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Nicholas Burns (@rnicholasburns), professor of diplomacy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

This segment aired on January 3, 2019.

