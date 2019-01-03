Here & Now
Applications Go Live For New Vermont Program That Will Pay You To Move There05:42Play
Vermont, the state with the third-oldest population in the country, is experimenting with a program that will pay people up to $10,000 over two years if they move there and work remotely. However, the money can only be used on moving costs, new computer equipment and co-working spaces.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Economic Development, which is putting the Remote Worker Grant Program together.
This segment aired on January 3, 2019.
