Here & Now
December Jobs Report Is Strong, But Elsewhere There May Be Signs Of Weakening03:46Play
U.S. employers added 312,000 jobs in December, the highest in 10 months. Hourly wages are up 3.2 percent from a year ago, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9 percent. Meanwhile, China's slowing economy is having repercussions for Apple. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on January 4, 2019.
