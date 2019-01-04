Two incidents this week — the hospitalization of a 2-year-old after she stumbled into a rhinoceros enclosure at a Florida zoo, and the death of a 22-year-old intern during a routine cleaning of a lion enclosure at a North Carolina wildlife center — have sparked conversations about the safety and ethics of keeping wild animals in captivity.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Kitty Block, acting president and chief executive officer of the Humane Society of the United States and the president of Humane Society International.