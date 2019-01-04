Here & Now
When it comes to the European economy, there's a lot of concern about Italy. Unemployment there is ticking up above 10 percent, and youth unemployment — at a very worrying 31 percent — is among the highest in Europe. Emigration from Italy has doubled in the last few years, and a majority of those leaving are young and skilled. Reporter Anna Bensted has the story.
