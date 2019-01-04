Here & Now
Farmers Face Uncertainty Amid Shutdown06:00Play
The partial government shutdown started two weeks ago, and farmers may soon see an impact. The government program that aids farmers hit by the trade war with China has temporarily halted, and a number of loans for farmers are also on hold. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Terry Detrick, president of American Farmers and Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union.
This segment aired on January 4, 2019.
