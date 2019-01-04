Farmers Face Uncertainty Amid Shutdown06:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The partial government shutdown started two weeks ago, and farmers may soon see an impact. The government program that aids farmers hit by the trade war with China has temporarily halted, and a number of loans for farmers are also on hold. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Terry Detrick, president of American Farmers and Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union.

This segment aired on January 4, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news