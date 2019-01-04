Here & Now
Indonesia Faces Difficult Recovery After Series Of Natural Disasters
Indonesia has suffered a series of major earthquakes, tsunamis and landslides in the past three months, killing thousands and devastating parts of the country. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Dewi Hanifah, emergency response manager for the group Kopernik. She has been leading relief efforts in Banten and Lampung.
This segment aired on January 4, 2019.
