Police in Houston are seeking the public's help in finding the gunman who shot and killed a 7-year-old girl named Jazmine Barnes. Activists are speculating the shooting may have been racially motivated — the gunman was white and Barnes was black. A community vigil is planned for Saturday and the girl's mother is urging the killer to turn himself in. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with St. John Barned-Smith (@stjbs), public safety reporter at The Houston Chronicle.