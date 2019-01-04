Houston Vigil Planned For Saturday For Black 7-Year-Old Killed In Shooting04:28
January 04, 2019
Police in Houston are seeking the public's help in finding the gunman who shot and killed a 7-year-old girl named Jazmine Barnes. Activists are speculating the shooting may have been racially motivated — the gunman was white and Barnes was black. A community vigil is planned for Saturday and the girl's mother is urging the killer to turn himself in. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with St. John Barned-Smith (@stjbs), public safety reporter at The Houston Chronicle.

This segment aired on January 4, 2019.

