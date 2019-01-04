The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced plans to loosen some nutrition guidelines for school lunch programs, including the use of sodium and whole grains. The guidelines were part of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, signed by President Obama in 2010.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with food policy writer Bettina Elias Siegel (@thelunchtray), author of the upcoming book, "Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly-Processed World," about the potential impacts of the change.