What Rolling Back School Lunch Regulations Could Mean For Kids' Health05:31
January 04, 2019
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has lunch with students in the cafeteria at Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017, after he unveiled a new rule on school lunches as the Trump administration and other Republicans press for flexibility after eight years of the Obama's emphasis on health eating. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced plans to loosen some nutrition guidelines for school lunch programs, including the use of sodium and whole grains. The guidelines were part of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, signed by President Obama in 2010.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with food policy writer Bettina Elias Siegel (@thelunchtray), author of the upcoming book, "Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly-Processed World," about the potential impacts of the change.

This segment aired on January 4, 2019.

