The federal government shutdown is in its 17th day with no deal in the works. The White House has requested $5.7 billion to fund President Trump's border wall and hundreds of millions of additional dollars, but talks between Vice President Pence and Congress over the weekend produced no breakthrough.

Meanwhile, thousands of federal employees continue to work full time with no pay, including Michael Metz, an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration.

“I am not a very happy camper when it comes to having to work and not know when I'm going to get paid for it,” says Metz, who works at the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center in New Mexico. “I've proceeded to talk to my family, and we've talked about what is essential, what is not essential, and we're trying to cut out anything that's nonessential.”

Metz has already called his bank to get his car payments deferred, but he says if the shutdown continues until the end of the month, he will have to try and get his mortgage payment deferred.

“You feel like you're being held hostage for someone else's political agendas,” Metz tells Here & Now’s Robin Young. “You want to just be able to go into work and do your job.”

Interview Highlights

On how he is coping with not being paid

“There was something that was put out by the FAA about how to contact your bank, and they gave us some form letters. But for the most part, being that this isn't my first go around — I've dealt with one through Bill Clinton, I've dealt through one through President Obama, I've dealt through sequestration — I have some money in the savings account, and I'm trying to make that go as long as I can.”