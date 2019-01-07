In '60 Minutes' Interview, Egyptian President El-Sisi Denies Human Rights Abuses05:48
January 07, 2019
CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast an interview with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday in which he denied the country is holding political prisoners, despite a report from Human Rights Watch that says there are 60,000 political prisoners in Egypt. After the interview was recorded, the Egyptian government asked that it not be broadcast, a request CBS did not follow. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

This segment aired on January 7, 2019.

