Withdrawal Debate Prompts Question: Why Were U.S. Troops Deployed To Afghanistan And Syria?10:39
January 07, 2019Updated Jan 07, 2019 2:56 PM
In this Nov. 7, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Army, U.S. soldiers gather for a brief during a combined joint patrol rehearsal in Manbij, Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoe Garbarino via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
While there is a debate about calls to pull American troops out of Syria and partially withdraw from Afghanistan, Here & Now's Robin Young looks at how the U.S. got there in the first place with Wellesley College political science professor Stacie Goddard, who is also the incoming director of the Madeleine Korbel Albright Institute for Global Affairs.

Correction: An earlier version of this segment incorrectly stated that Osama bin Laden was a Shiite Muslim. In fact, bin Laden was raised a Sunni Muslim. We regret the error.

This segment aired on January 7, 2019.

