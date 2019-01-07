While there is a debate about calls to pull American troops out of Syria and partially withdraw from Afghanistan, Here & Now's Robin Young looks at how the U.S. got there in the first place with Wellesley College political science professor Stacie Goddard, who is also the incoming director of the Madeleine Korbel Albright Institute for Global Affairs.

Correction: An earlier version of this segment incorrectly stated that Osama bin Laden was a Shiite Muslim. In fact, bin Laden was raised a Sunni Muslim. We regret the error.