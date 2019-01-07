Trump Threatens State Of Emergency As Shutdown Fight Enters 17th Day05:16
January 07, 2019
President Trump has said that if Congress does not give money for a border wall, he may invoke a state of emergency to get it built, raising eyebrows on Capitol Hill, while the consequences of the shutdown continue to mount. Meanwhile, Trump's national security adviser contradicted his previous announcement on Syria. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).

This segment aired on January 7, 2019.

