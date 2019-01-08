Americans are eating more cheese now than ever before: The country consumed around 37 pounds per capita in 2017. But it's not enough to make a dent in the U.S.' 1.4 billion-pound cheese surplus.

More than 900,000 cubic yards of cheddar, American and Swiss currently sit in cold storage across the United States, enough cheese to form a wheel the size of the U.S. Capitol building. The excess is the biggest the country has seen since the government started keeping track a century ago, and it's 16 percent larger than the cheese surplus of 2016 when the government offered to buy up $20 million worth of excess cheese.

As Andrew Novakovic, professor of agricultural economics at Cornell University, explains, the surplus is the result of a combination of factors. "Part of it is just the amount of milk being produced on farms," he tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson. "Part of it is changes in the domestic use of that milk."

Another factor is trade — "a self-inflicted wound," Novakovic says. And there is growing concern among experts the glut could grow larger under the Trump administration, with the White House's trade war with China and Mexico's tariffs on U.S. dairy exports. As of September, annual cheese shipments were down 63 percent to China and 10 percent to Mexico.

"That disruption has been particularly difficult for the cheese industry, and Mexicans are great consumers of cheese," Novakovic says. "Mexico is far and away our biggest customer and of course one of the few foreign customers we can serve with a truck instead of with a boat.

"If we could get ourselves back in a better trade situation, that would help quite a bit."

Interview Highlights

On Americans' evolving cheese-eating habits

"There's an up and down on the story for what we're doing in the U.S. The single largest type of cheese produced and consumed in the U.S. is mozzarella or pizza cheese, and that continues to roll right along. Sales are strong. People are still eating the kind of food that that sort of cheese goes on top of. What has changed — and changed fairly noticeably and fairly recently — is people are turning away from processed cheese, the kind of cheese that usually gets melted on a cheeseburger or other sandwich in a quick-server, fast casual-type restaurant, and they're upgrading to other types of cheese. But there's a lot of volume of that so-called processed cheese that's been lost as people are switching around.