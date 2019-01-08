How Colorado's New Governor Went From Successful Businessman To State's Top Office05:03
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 08, 2019
  • Ben Markus, Colorado Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

Democrat Jared Polis takes the oath of office Tuesday as Colorado's new governor. He is the first openly gay man in the country elected to a governor's position and was a five-term U.S. representative. Before entering politics, though, he was a successful entrepreneur. Ben Markus (@CPRmarkus) of Colorado Public Radio reports on how Polis rose from businessman to Colorado's chief executive.

This segment aired on January 8, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news