Democrat Jared Polis takes the oath of office Tuesday as Colorado's new governor. He is the first openly gay man in the country elected to a governor's position and was a five-term U.S. representative. Before entering politics, though, he was a successful entrepreneur. Ben Markus (@CPRmarkus) of Colorado Public Radio reports on how Polis rose from businessman to Colorado's chief executive.
This segment aired on January 8, 2019.
