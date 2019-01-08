Here & Now
Some Schools Are Updating Grades In Real Time. It's Stressing Parents And Kids Out05:43Play
No more waiting until the end of the term to get a report card: Schools are using technology to inform parents of their kids' grades in real time. But some educators say "open grade books" are causing unneeded stress for students and families. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young talk with KQED's Tonya Mosley (@TonyaMosley), who has been dealing with the anxiety in her own home.
This segment aired on January 8, 2019.
