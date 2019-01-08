Texas Board Considers Removing Confederate Plaque From State Capitol Building04:26
January 08, 2019
A plaque that has been displayed in the halls of the Texas State Capitol building for decades could be removed because it contains the "Children of the Confederacy Creed," which falsely claims that slavery was not a cause of the Civil War. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT), senior editor at KUT in Austin.

This segment aired on January 8, 2019.

