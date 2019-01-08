Here & Now
White House Says Troop Withdrawal Won't Threaten Efforts To Counter Conflict In Syria05:05Play
Officials from the Trump administration are on the road trying to reassure allies that pulling U.S. troops out of Syria will not jeopardize efforts to counter threats in the country. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered that message in Jordan on Tuesday. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (@gregmyre1).
This segment aired on January 8, 2019.
