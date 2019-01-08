Here & Now
New Democratic Congressman Neguse Weighs In On 18-Day Government Shutdown05:32Play
President Trump will address the nation Tuesday night on what he calls a "humanitarian and national security crisis" at the U.S. border. It is the fundamental issue that has kept large portions of the federal government closed for 18 days now. Democrats in the House have already passed a bill to open the government without wall funding, and they have more bills planned this week.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with newly elected U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse), D-Colo., who is in his first few days in the House of Representatives.
This segment aired on January 8, 2019.
