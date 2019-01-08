New Democratic Congressman Neguse Weighs In On 18-Day Government Shutdown05:32
January 08, 2019
Democratic candidate for Colorado's 2nd Congressional District seat, Joe Neguse, speaks before U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders during a rally with young voters on the campus of the University of Colorado on Oct. 24, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump will address the nation Tuesday night on what he calls a "humanitarian and national security crisis" at the U.S. border. It is the fundamental issue that has kept large portions of the federal government closed for 18 days now. Democrats in the House have already passed a bill to open the government without wall funding, and they have more bills planned this week.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with newly elected U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse‏), D-Colo., who is in his first few days in the House of Representatives.

This segment aired on January 8, 2019.

