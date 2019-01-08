Here & Now
Looking At What's True In PBS' 'Victoria,' As Season 3 Premiere Approaches11:08Play
Season 3 of the PBS Masterpiece program "Victoria," about the young Queen Victoria, Britain's second-longest sitting monarch, airs this Sunday.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Daisy Goodwin (@DaisyGoodwin), creator, writer and executive producer of the series, about what's true and what's not in the period drama.
This segment aired on January 8, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news