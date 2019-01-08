Looking At What's True In PBS' 'Victoria,' As Season 3 Premiere Approaches11:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 08, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Season 3 of "Victoria" premieres Sunday, Jan. 13, on PBS Masterpiece. Shown from left to right: Tom Hughes as Prince Albert and Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria. (Courtesy of ITV Plc for Masterpiece)MoreCloseclosemore
Season 3 of "Victoria" premieres Sunday, Jan. 13, on PBS Masterpiece. Shown from left to right: Tom Hughes as Prince Albert and Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria. (Courtesy of ITV Plc for Masterpiece)

Season 3 of the PBS Masterpiece program "Victoria," about the young Queen Victoria, Britain's second-longest sitting monarch, airs this Sunday.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Daisy Goodwin (@DaisyGoodwin), creator, writer and executive producer of the series, about what's true and what's not in the period drama.

This segment aired on January 8, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news