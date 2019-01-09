Here & Now
National Cancer Death Rate Has Been Falling For At Least 25 Years, Report Says
A new report from the American Cancer Society finds the nationwide death rate from cancer has fallen 27 percent between 1991 and 2016. That means there were 2.6 million fewer cancer deaths in that period than expected.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the report's findings with Dr. Darrell Gray (@DMGrayMD), deputy director of the Center for Cancer Healthy Equity at Ohio State University.
This segment aired on January 9, 2019.
