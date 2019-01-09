Here & Now
As DNA testing becomes more sophisticated, and cheaper, consumers have access to all kinds of information — from whether they're likely to sneeze in sunlight to whether they carry the BRCA genes that increase breast cancer risk.
Some of the information is having a positive, even life-saving, impact on those being tested. But two researchers in California recently found that just hearing a negative result can not only adversely affect behavior, but can also change a person's physiology.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Stanford University researchers Alia Crum and Bradley Turnwald about what they've found.
This segment aired on January 9, 2019.
