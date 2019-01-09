How DNA Test Results Can Change People's Behavior And Physiology09:49
January 09, 2019
Between 2015 and 2018, sales of DNA test kits boomed in the United States and allowed websites to build a critical mass of DNA profiles. The four DNA websites that offer match services — Ancestry, 23andMe, Family Tree DNA, My Heritage — today have so many users that it is rare for someone not to find at least one distant relative. (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Between 2015 and 2018, sales of DNA test kits boomed in the United States and allowed websites to build a critical mass of DNA profiles. The four DNA websites that offer match services — Ancestry, 23andMe, Family Tree DNA, My Heritage — today have so many users that it is rare for someone not to find at least one distant relative.

As DNA testing becomes more sophisticated, and cheaper, consumers have access to all kinds of information — from whether they're likely to sneeze in sunlight to whether they carry the BRCA genes that increase breast cancer risk.

Some of the information is having a positive, even life-saving, impact on those being tested. But two researchers in California recently found that just hearing a negative result can not only adversely affect behavior, but can also change a person's physiology.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Stanford University researchers Alia Crum and Bradley Turnwald about what they've found.

This segment aired on January 9, 2019.

