Adult children caring for their aging parents face a complicated health care system in the U.S. that includes doctor's visits, medical bills and prescriptions. Christine Dodd found herself in this situation recently and is now guiding others. She founded and now runs Elder Navigator, a company that helps people with elder health care decisions in northeast Ohio.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dodd, as well as Joseph Coughlin (@josephcoughlin), director of MIT's AgeLab and author of "The Longevity Economy: Unlocking The World's Fastest-Growing, Most Misunderstood Market."