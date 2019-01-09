Here & Now
A teachers' strike looks likely in Los Angeles after the teachers' union, United Teachers Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Unified School District failed to reach an agreement Monday during negotiations. A strike could begin as soon as Thursday. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from KPCC education reporter Kyle Stokes (@kystokes).
