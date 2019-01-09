Still No Agreement To Avert A Teachers' Strike In Los Angeles03:32
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 09, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

A teachers' strike looks likely in Los Angeles after the teachers' union, United Teachers Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Unified School District failed to reach an agreement Monday during negotiations. A strike could begin as soon as Thursday. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from KPCC education reporter Kyle Stokes (@kystokes).

This segment aired on January 9, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news