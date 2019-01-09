Pennsylvania School District Could Be Forced To Ax Controversial Mascot03:42
January 09, 2019
For decades, sports teams in the Neshaminy School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have been represented by a Native American mascot and called the "Redskins." But after a weeklong public hearing, the district could be forced to retire the mascot and nickname, which many consider to be racist. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WHYY's Aaron Moselle (@awmoselle).

This segment aired on January 9, 2019.

