Here & Now
Pennsylvania School District Could Be Forced To Ax Controversial Mascot03:42Play
For decades, sports teams in the Neshaminy School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, have been represented by a Native American mascot and called the "Redskins." But after a weeklong public hearing, the district could be forced to retire the mascot and nickname, which many consider to be racist. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WHYY's Aaron Moselle (@awmoselle).
This segment aired on January 9, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news