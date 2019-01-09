Some Samsung Smartphone Users Can't Delete Pre-Installed Facebook App03:29
January 09, 2019
Users of some Samsung smartphones have been surprised to learn they cannot delete the pre-installed Facebook app. The companies say there is an option to disable it, but that's not good enough for some consumers who are concerned about Facebook's privacy policies. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).

This segment aired on January 9, 2019.

