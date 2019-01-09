Here & Now
Government Shutdown Drags Into 19th Day05:07Play
Lawmakers are expected to meet again Wednesday in Washington to try to hash out a deal with President Trump that would bring an end to the government shutdown. There is still no viable solution in sight. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein plans to step down after the confirmation of William Barr for attorney general. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis (@DaviSusan).
This segment aired on January 9, 2019.
