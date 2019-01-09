Here & Now
Unrest Brewing In High-Tech Labor Sector05:07Play
Worker protests and organizing haven't been a big part of Silicon Valley's startup culture. The whole idea was that these companies were supposed to be different: Instead of stuffy bosses and suits, there would be flat power structures with well-compensated employees. But as the companies have grown into massive multinational corporations, they now have workforces that are increasingly dissatisfied. Sam Harnett (@SamWHarnett) from KQED reports.
This segment aired on January 9, 2019.
