Unrest Brewing In High-Tech Labor Sector05:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 09, 2019
  • Sam Harnett, KQED
TwitterfacebookEmail

Worker protests and organizing haven't been a big part of Silicon Valley's startup culture. The whole idea was that these companies were supposed to be different: Instead of stuffy bosses and suits, there would be flat power structures with well-compensated employees. But as the companies have grown into massive multinational corporations, they now have workforces that are increasingly dissatisfied. Sam Harnett (@SamWHarnett) from KQED reports.

This segment aired on January 9, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news