People along the U.S.-Mexico border are split over the issue of sending more troops to the region. President Trump is in Texas on Thursday citing a need for more border security, including a wall and more military presence. But there questions about whether his first troop deployment did any good. Texas Public Radio's Carson Frame (@carson_frame) reports.
This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Reynaldo Leaños Jr. (@ReynaldoLeanos) contributed to the reporting.
This segment aired on January 10, 2019.
