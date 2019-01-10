People along the U.S.-Mexico border are split over the issue of sending more troops to the region. President Trump is in Texas on Thursday citing a need for more border security, including a wall and more military presence. But there questions about whether his first troop deployment did any good. Texas Public Radio's Carson Frame (@carson_frame) reports.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Reynaldo Leaños Jr. (@ReynaldoLeanos) contributed to the reporting.