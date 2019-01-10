Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh Issues 1st Opinion Amid Ginsberg Absence06:02
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 10, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Supreme Court's newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, issued his first opinion in a unanimous case concerning the Federal Arbitration Act. The ruling comes as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still off the bench, recovering from cancer surgery. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg).

This segment aired on January 10, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news