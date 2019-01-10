Here & Now
Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh Issues 1st Opinion Amid Ginsberg Absence06:02Play
The Supreme Court's newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, issued his first opinion in a unanimous case concerning the Federal Arbitration Act. The ruling comes as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still off the bench, recovering from cancer surgery. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg).
This segment aired on January 10, 2019.
