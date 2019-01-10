D'Angelo is out with new music, including a song that's part of the soundtrack for the video game "Red Dead Redemption 2." KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd (@itsAByrd) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the track, and introduce another from 18-year-old London musician Arlo Parks.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

D'Angelo, "Unshaken"

Marie Davidson, "La Ecstase"

Arlo Parks, "Cola"

Kiddy Smile, "House of God"

Men I Trust, "Show Me How"