DJ Sessions: From D'Angelo To 18-Year-Old Arlo Parks11:08
January 10, 2019
Arlo Parks. (Charlie Cummings/Courtesy of the artist)

D'Angelo is out with new music, including a song that's part of the soundtrack for the video game "Red Dead Redemption 2." KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd (@itsAByrd) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the track, and introduce another from 18-year-old London musician Arlo Parks.

Music From The Segment

D'Angelo, "Unshaken"

Marie Davidson, "La Ecstase"

Arlo Parks, "Cola"

Kiddy Smile, "House of God"

Men I Trust, "Show Me How"

This segment aired on January 10, 2019.

