The ongoing partial government shutdown over border security is on track to become the longest in history, if it stretches into a 22nd day on Saturday.

Shutting down the federal government is a fairly modern phenomenon — the first one happened in 1980. So whose idea was it to close the government when lawmakers and the president can't agree on how to fund it, and how did they settle those disputes before?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets a history lesson from Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," produced at Virginia Humanities.

"Other countries don't do it in quite the same way that we do," Freeman says. "I mean they certainly have standoffs and strikes. But as far as a shutdown, where entire institutions of government are shut down and employees don't get paid, that's really more of an American tradition — as short-lived as it might be."

The current record-holder for longest shutdown came in late 1995 and into early 1996, when House Speaker Newt Gingrich led the first Republican Congress in decades in a tussle with Democratic President Bill Clinton. Gingrich was determined to "shake things up" and cut government spending, Balogh says.

"He said, 'We're going to close this deficit, we're going to slash programs like Medicaid and Medicare,' and Bill Clinton said, 'No, you're not.' And they duked it out for three weeks, and that was the first time that the government was shut down for a prolonged basis, and that people's pay was delayed, 800,000 workers — similar to the number of workers out right now — were affected by this," Balogh says.

Interview Highlights

On the early U.S. government being so small and ineffective, it may as well have been shut down

Joanne Freeman: "Well it was certainly really small. Historian John Murrin described the early federal government as 'a midget institution in a giant land.' So the whole government was small, the administrative state was really tiny. A great example of this is what would happen in the course of wars, like the War of 1812 or the Civil War: You would have the army built up for the purpose of war, and then largely demobilized once the war was done, because it wasn't needed anymore, so let's make it smaller.

"I'd say the two ways in which the government most reached out in this period would have been customs houses at ports that were collecting customs duties, and the post office, which to some people at the time would have seemed like it was the government."

Brian Balogh: "We have this great story about a Frenchman who had fought with Lafayette in the American Revolution, he pays a visit to the secretary of war in Washington, D.C. — now, Washington, D.C., was pretty new in 1796. Anyway, he expects to see a sentinel, [there's] nobody there, walks into the building, he sees two clerks and he says, 'I'm here to meet with the secretary of war,' and they say, 'Sorry, he's getting a shave at his neighbor's house.' So I think he was even more appalled, this Frenchman, when he learned that those two clerks were the War Department — that was it."