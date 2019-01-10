The biggest e-cigarette company in the U.S., Juul, has faced lawsuits and threats from regulators over its prevalent use among teenagers. Now, the company is trying to save its reputation by launching a campaign that highlights adult smokers who have quit cigarettes and switched to e-cigarettes, which still contain nicotine. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."