After the wild-card weekend, the NFL playoffs reach the divisional round Saturday and Sunday. The games will determine who plays in the AFC and NFC championship games that will set up the Feb. 3 Super Bowl matchup in Atlanta. Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."