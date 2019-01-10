Here & Now
In Egypt, Secretary Of State Pompeo Rebukes Obama Administration Policies05:50Play
Speaking at the American University of Cairo on Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Obama administration for "misguided" and "wishful" thinking that diminished America's role in the Middle East. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen).
This segment aired on January 10, 2019.
