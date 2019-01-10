The critically acclaimed film "The Favourite" explores the power struggle between two women in the court of Britain's Queen Anne.

In early 18th century England, Queen Anne is hobbled by illness and grief. Her close friend and lover, Lady Sarah Churchill, is actually running the country in her place, when a new servant enters the castle: Sarah's cousin Abigail, who was reduced to being a chambermaid because of a family bankruptcy.

The film's director Yorgos Lanthimos and actress Rachel Weisz, one of its stars, say the film depicts the complicated relationship between the women without reverting to common tropes.

"It's really a game of life and death. Everyone's speaking in this kind of light, this light way, but the stakes are very very high," Weisz tells Here & Now's Robin Young. "These are complicated human beings struggling for power who happen to be women rather than the cliche of women clawing each other's eyes out."

Interview Highlights

On embodying the character, Lady Sarah

Rachel Weisz: "As all the three female characters are, she's not just one thing. She's not just a powerful in-charge woman. She's fragile, vulnerable, ridiculous, absurd, in love. I mean, she's many many many things. So I think that was what all three of us enjoyed about our parts."

On what drew the director to this story

Yorgos Lanthimos: "It was the fact that this real story existed to discover that these three women at some point in time had such power, that their person, their relationships, their character, their behavior, their moods could affect the lives of millions of other people. So I just felt that it was rich in every way, both for the characters and the story and how they are connected to the rest of the world."