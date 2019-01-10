Decades-old anti-discrimination protections affecting education, housing, banking and more could be in jeopardy. According to reporting in The Washington Post, the Trump administration is considering rolling back the "disparate impact" regulations, which prevent policies from being enacted if they present an undue burden on minorities or minority communities.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD), president and executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, about the issue and potential consequences.