Anthony Gay went to prison in Illinois in 1994 for stealing a dollar bill and a hat. Behavior problems added to his sentence, and by the time he was released in August, he had spent 24 years in prison — 22 in solitary confinement. Gay is now suing the state. His lawyers say that period of isolation pushed him to the edge of insanity.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Gay and his lawyer, Alexis G. Chardon, about life in solitary confinement.