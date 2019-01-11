22 Years In Solitary Confinement: Looking At The Life Of Former Inmate Anthony Gay10:58
January 11, 2019
Anthony Gay was sentenced to prison in 1994 for stealing a dollar bill and a hat. He wound up serving 24 years for behavior problems — 22 of which were spent in solitary confinement. (ErikaWittlieb/Pixabay)MoreCloseclosemore
Anthony Gay went to prison in Illinois in 1994 for stealing a dollar bill and a hat. Behavior problems added to his sentence, and by the time he was released in August, he had spent 24 years in prison — 22 in solitary confinement. Gay is now suing the state. His lawyers say that period of isolation pushed him to the edge of insanity.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Gay and his lawyer, Alexis G. Chardon, about life in solitary confinement.

This segment aired on January 11, 2019.

