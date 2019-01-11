Economies Across The Globe Are Slowing Down. What Does That Mean For 2019?09:43
January 11, 2019
An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, when Asian markets tumbled after China reported weaker-than-expected economic data, stirring up worries about the state of the world's second-largest economy. (Andy Wong/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
China's rapid growth is slowing, and its trade dispute with the United States may affect growth in the U.S. and in Europe. The European Union's economy, the second largest in the world, is also being tested due to an industrial slowdown in Germany and because of Brexit.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Mohamed El-Erian (@elerianm), chief economic adviser for Allianz, take a tour of some shaky spots in the global economy and what he is looking for in 2019.

This segment aired on January 11, 2019.

