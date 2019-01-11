Here & Now
Economies Across The Globe Are Slowing Down. What Does That Mean For 2019?09:43Play
China's rapid growth is slowing, and its trade dispute with the United States may affect growth in the U.S. and in Europe. The European Union's economy, the second largest in the world, is also being tested due to an industrial slowdown in Germany and because of Brexit.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Mohamed El-Erian (@elerianm), chief economic adviser for Allianz, take a tour of some shaky spots in the global economy and what he is looking for in 2019.
This segment aired on January 11, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news