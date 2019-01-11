Here & Now
Hospitals Now Have To Post Prices Online. But Are They More Confusing Than Helpful?
As of Jan. 1, all hospitals must post online all the costs for goods and services they provide. It's a requirement of the Affordable Care Act and is part of an effort to bring greater transparency to health care. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Appleby (@Julie_appleby) of Kaiser Health News.
This segment aired on January 11, 2019.
