January 11, 2019
As of Jan. 1, all hospitals must post online all the costs for goods and services they provide. It's a requirement of the Affordable Care Act and is part of an effort to bring greater transparency to health care. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Appleby (@Julie_appleby) of Kaiser Health News.

