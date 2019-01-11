NPR TV Critic On The Best New Shows Of 201905:40
January 11, 2019
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans has his eye on returning series this year, including Season 3 of HBO's "True Detective" and Season 2 of "Star Trek: Discovery." Showtime is also premiering "Black Monday," a new series about a 1980s investment banker played by Don Cheadle, and National Geographic debuts their documentary/scripted-show hybrid, "Valley of the Boom." Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on January 11, 2019.

