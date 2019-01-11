Here & Now
Oceans Are Warming Faster Than Previously Thought, Research Finds04:28Play
New research finds the world's ocean temperatures are rising faster than previously believed as they absorb most of the world's growing emissions, according to a new study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with John Abraham, co-author of the study and a professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
This segment aired on January 11, 2019.
