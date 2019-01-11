Oceans Are Warming Faster Than Previously Thought, Research Finds04:28
January 11, 2019
A surfer stands in front of Scripps Pier on the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 7, 2018 in San Diego, Calif. The sea surface temperature at Scripps Pier was measured at an all-time high of 78.8 degrees on Aug. 3, the warmest since record keeping began at the pier 102 years ago. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A surfer stands in front of Scripps Pier on the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 7, 2018 in San Diego, Calif. The sea surface temperature at Scripps Pier was measured at an all-time high of 78.8 degrees on Aug. 3, the warmest since record keeping began at the pier 102 years ago. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

New research finds the world's ocean temperatures are rising faster than previously believed as they absorb most of the world's growing emissions, according to a new study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with John Abraham, co-author of the study and a professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This segment aired on January 11, 2019.

