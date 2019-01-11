Texas County GOP Votes To Let Muslim Vice Chairman Keep His Job03:44
January 11, 2019
Tarrant County Republicans voted 139 to 49 on Thursday to allow the group's vice chairman Shahid Shafi to stay in his position. A group of Republicans in the county were trying to remove him because of his Muslim faith. Republicans like Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the moves to oust Shafi. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Bud Kennedy (@BudKennedy), reporter at The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas.

This segment aired on January 11, 2019.

