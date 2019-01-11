Mvskoke Media — a print and broadcast outlet that covers tribal affairs for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in Oklahoma — was once considered the gold standard for press freedom in Indian Country. But the nation's chief and council recently revoked the outlet's editorial protections, in what the Native American Journalists Association calls a "chilling attack" on tribal press freedom.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Sterling Cosper (@CosperSterling), who resigned from his post as manager of Mvskoke Media after the outlet's press freedoms were rolled back. He is also a member of the Native American Journalists Association's board of directors.