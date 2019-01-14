Here & Now
Manafort Court Documents Set To Be Released, As Trump Slams Reports Of FBI Probe06:11Play
Court documents are set to be released Monday showing that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shared polling data with foreign nationals. Also, President Trump is slamming reports that senior FBI officials opened an investigation into whether he worked for Russia. Plus, the president's pick to lead the Justice Department goes before congressional committees this week. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing).
This segment aired on January 14, 2019.
