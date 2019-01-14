Here & Now
PG&E Heads For Bankruptcy After Sparking 17 Major Wildfires In 2017
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, California's largest utility, announced Monday that it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of January. The company faces more than $30 billion in liability costs related to its role in multiple deadly wildfires. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment aired on January 14, 2019.
