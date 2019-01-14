What's Behind The Rise In Police Suicides?11:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 14, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
According to The Washington Post, 140 law enforcement officers died by suicide last year — up from 108 in 2016. Pictured: Police tape is seen outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
According to The Washington Post, 140 law enforcement officers died by suicide last year — up from 108 in 2016. Pictured: Police tape is seen outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

More police officers appear to be dying by suicide. According to The Washington Post, 140 law enforcement officers died by suicide last year — up from 108 in 2016 — and in Chicago, five officers have killed themselves in the past six months.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dave Korus, a retired police commander from St. Paul, Minnesota.

This segment aired on January 14, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news