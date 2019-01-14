Here & Now
More police officers appear to be dying by suicide. According to The Washington Post, 140 law enforcement officers died by suicide last year — up from 108 in 2016 — and in Chicago, five officers have killed themselves in the past six months.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dave Korus, a retired police commander from St. Paul, Minnesota.
This segment aired on January 14, 2019.
